Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko thrilled to secure first point against Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko is pleased his side avoided defeat for the first time at the Golden City Park after holding Berekum Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Lions threatened an upset after taking the lead through Bernard Kesse’s strike on 10 minutes.

Chelsea restored parity through Mezack Afriyie after recess but Lions were resolute in defense and held on to secure their first-ever point in Berekum.

“Yeah, we are very proud with any point we have home and away and today is very special. Like you said, we never won here and with point, I think it’s good for us,” Tanko told StarTimes at full time.

Accra Lions will face Asante Kotoko for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante