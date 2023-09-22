GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Accra Lions coach James Francis impressed with club new signings

Published on: 22 September 2023
Accra Lions head coach James Francis is pleased with the performance of the new signings made by the club in  this transfer window.

According to the gaffer, the new recruits have adapted to his philosophy and the club.

“The new signings that have come in , have adapted to the system and the way we want to play”, James Francis said in an interview.

“We’ve really strengthened in every position, in terms of the back four, the middle unit and the attacking.

“I am really pleased with how they have adapted”

Accra Lions host Legon Cities in their second league game at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope.

The game has been moved as a result of Ghana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (WAFCON) against Rwanda at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Lions held defending champions Medeama SC to a 2-2 draw in their opening league fixture in mid-week at the Akoon Park.

The Accra-based side have secured a big financial boost since German football legend Luther Matheus invested into the club.

