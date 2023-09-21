Accra Lions coach James Francis pleased with smooth integration of new players

Accra Lions coach James Francis has voiced his contentment with how the team's recent acquisitions have smoothly integrated into their gameplay and strategies.

In their opening game of the 2023 Ghana Premier League, they were held to a thrilling draw against defending champions Medeama on Wednesday.

Following the match Francis expressed his satisfaction with how well the players have adapted to the team's tactics and style of play highlighting development in all areas of our squad, spanning from defense to midfield and forward positions.

"The new signings that have come in, have adapted to the system and the way we want to play. We've really strengthened in every position, in terms of the back four, the midfielder unit, and the attacking. I am really pleased with how they have adapted," he

In their game against Medeama, Accra Lions took the lead in the 20th minute through Samuel Gyimah before Ali Mohammed shot them into the lead again after Daniel Lomotey's equaliser for the Yellow and Mauves.

However, Jonathan Soewah came through with another equaliser to ensure a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Accra Lions will be playing their first home match during the weekend on Monday against Legon Cities.