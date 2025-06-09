Accra Lions coach Rainer Kraft apologises to fans after Ghana Premier League relegation

Accra Lions head coach Rainer Kraft has issued an apology to supporters following the club’s relegation from the Ghana Premier League after a humbling 4-0 loss to champions Gold Stars on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

The defeat at Bibiani’s Duns Park brought an end to the Lions’ four-year stay in the top flight, capping a steep fall from grace for a side that finished second only a season ago.

Goals from Abdul Farouk Amoaful, Kelvin Oppong, Samuel Kumi, and Frank Amankwah sealed a dominant display by Gold Stars and confirmed Lions' drop to 15th on the log.

Speaking after the game, Kraft admitted the outcome was disappointing but expressed pride in the team’s effort and vision.

He used the moment to thank fans for their unwavering support throughout the season, despite the setbacks.

“So it's a little bit disappointing, of course. But it doesn’t harm, in the end, what we are doing. And one last thing I want to say: I want to thank all the fans we have in Accra and beyond for always supporting us,” Kraft said.

“So really, in such a good manner â€” thank you very much, fans. And I'm sorry for that relegation.”

Accra Lions join Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC as the three relegated teams this season.