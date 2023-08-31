Accra Lions complete signing of defender Ali Mohammed

Accra Lions have announced the signing of experienced defender Ali Mohammed.

The 21-year-old joins the Accra-based club after ending his stay with Tamale City.

The former Ashantigold player is expected to add his experience to the club as Lions head into their year year in the Ghanaian topflight league.

"Accra Lions agreed a deal with defender Ali Mohammed. The former Ashanti Gold and Tamale City player is poised to add experience, stability and leadership qualities to our young team. Welcome to Accra Lions, Ali!," wrote the club X, confirming his arrival.

He becomes Accra Lions' third signing in the transfer window, joining forward Yahaya Mohammed and Abdul-Shakun Abubakari.

Accra Lions have been preparing ahead of the new season in the capital, playing a series of friendlies.