Accra Lions complete signing of forward Bernard Kesse

Accra Lions have announced the signing of talented forward Bernard Kesse.

The young forward joins the Accra-based side from Pacific Heroes ahead of the start of the new season.

Kesse is expected to add firepower to the attack of Lions for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

"We have the pleasure to confirm the signing of Bernard Kesse. The powerful striker joins us on a permanent deal from Pacific Heroes FC. Welcome to Accra Lions, Bernard!," wrote the club, confirming the arrival of Kesse.

Accra Lions have been busy in the transfer window, signing several players before the seasons starts this weekend.

Kesse joins Abdul Rahman Ali, Seidu Sadat, Musa Hamzata and Daniel Afful as the new arrivals to the team. The team has also added Abdul-Shakun Abubakar, Yahaya Mohammed and Ali Mohammed to the squad.

Accra Lions will begin the new season with a trip to Tarkwa to play champions Medeama SC.