Accra Lions defender David Oduro on trials at English giants Chelsea

Published on: 09 January 2024
Accra Lions defender David Oduro on trials at English giants Chelsea

Accra Lions left-back David Oduro has arrived in England to begin his trials with London-based giants Chelsea FC. 

The exciting defender left Ghana for the United Kingdom following the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League, and could seal a deal with the Blues should he impress the club.

Oduro has been one of the best left-back in the Ghanaian topflight league this season, making the most appearances in the Team of the Week.

The technically gifted defender is also courting interest elsewhere with La Liga side Real Sociedad and Shakhtar all showing interest in the teen sensation.

The 17-year-old Achimota Senior High School graduate has been with Accra Lions' first team for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions had a decent first half to the campaign, sitting 12th with 20 points.

Watch highlights of Oduro's performances:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

