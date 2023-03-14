Accra Lions duo Fredrick Asante and Jacob Mensah join Chinese club Shanghai Jiading

Accra Lions defender Jacob Mensah and striker Fredrick Asante have completed their move to Chinese second-tier side Shanghai Jiading.

The duo were a key part of the Ghana Premier League side campaign this season, with Mensah playing the role of deputy captain during Dominic Nsobila's absence.

Asante and Mensah are expected to help Shanghai Jiading gain promotion to the Chinese Super League in 2023.

"We are pleased to announce the transfers of striker Fredrick Asante and defender Jacob Amu Mensah to Chinese second-tier club Shanghai Jiading," wrote Accra Lions confirming their departure.

"Both players contributed a lot to the success of our club, they deserve a chance for greener pastures even though we know that we will miss them sorely in the rest of our Ghana Premier League campaign!

"We wish Fredrick and Jacob the best of luck in their new challenge."

Accra Lions are enjoying a good campaign in the Ghana Premier League and currently sit second on the table.