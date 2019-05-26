Accra Lions FC-owned Patrick Kesse Jnr scores on debut as promoted Varazdin are crowned champions

On-loan Patrick Osei Kesse Jnr scored on his debut for NK Varazdin on Saturday in their 1-1 draw at Sesvete as they were crowned champions in the Croatian second-tier.

Kesse Jnr, owned by Division One League side Accra Lions, scored after 14 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

But Sesvete rallied to snatch the equalizer.

Kesse was farmed out to the to the Stadion Anđelko Herjavec outfit in March this year and made a huge impression on the final day of competition.

Varazdin ended the campaign with 51 points; five more than closest challengers Šibenik