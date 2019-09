Division One League side Accra Lions FC have announced their Cameroonian midfielder Jessie Guera Djou has signed for Croatian side NK Varazdin on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old had previous played on loan at French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco and Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

Djou becomes the second ALFC in the Croatian 1. HNL (top-flight) alongside striker Patrick Jr Osei Kesse who is in the books of Varazdin.