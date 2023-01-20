Accra Lions forward Rauf Salifu signs for Selangor FC in Malaysia in permanent deal

Malaysian Premier League side Selangor FC announced the acquisition of forward Rauf Salifu from Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 20-year-old joins the Red Giants on a two-year contract after an impressive campaign with Kansas City II in the MLS Next Pro League of the United States.

Salifu excelled during his loan spell at Kansas City II where he scored 6 goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances. He scored 4 in a single game against North Texas SC.

He becomes the third Ghanaian to join after former teammates Alex Agyarkwa and Richmond Ankrah who have all joined for the 2023 season.

Salifu played for the Lions from 2018 until 2021 where he managed to score a record number of goals in the 2020-2021 campaign. He scored 21 out of 58 goals by the Lions in 28 matches.

His goals helped the team to qualify for the Ghana Premier League from the country’s second-tier league.

"This is my first time in Asia. The weather in Malaysia is similar to Ghana, so I'm sure this will help me to adapt quickly here.

"I see that Selangor FC has a lot of supporters, which is one of the reasons why I chose to come here. For that, I will try to make them proud of this club and not let them down," he told Selangor FC media.