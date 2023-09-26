GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful credits teammates after MoTM performance against Legon Cities

Published on: 26 September 2023
Accra Lions goalkeeper Afful has credited his Man of the Match award to his teammates, highlighting the collective effort in their victory over Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League

Evans Botchway's lone goal secured three points for Accra Lions at their temporary home in Sogakope. Daniel Afful who is a new addition to the team, played a crucial role with important saves.

Afful acknowledged the need to step up when his teammates were fatigued, contributing to their victory. His standout performance earned him the Man of the Match award, marking his first clean sheet of the season.

"Credit to my teammates, they all did well. It was not only my effort. At a point I realised my teammates were tired and I had to step up," he said.

He expressed his commitment to maintaining this form and achieving more clean sheets in future matches, highlighting his dedication to the team's success.

"This is my first clean sheet in the season and I am hoping to keep more. Hopefully, I will do that in our next game," he added.

