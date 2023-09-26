Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful eyes more clean sheets after MoTM display against Legon Cities

Accra Lions goalkeeper, Daniel Afful has shared his excitement after helping his side to their first win of the season.

The Black Satellites shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as Accra Lions defeated regional rivals Legon Cities on matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

Afful made some Incredible saves in the game as well as deny Samuel Armah in a one-v-one situation.

"Credit to my teammates, they all did well. It was not only my effort. At a point I realize my teammates were tired and I had to step up," he said.

The talented goalkeeper was named Man of the Match following his dazzling display.

"This is my first clean sheet in the season and I am hoping to keep more. Hopefully, I will do that in our next game," he added.

Evans Botchway scored the only goal of the game from a header after connecting to a Remember Boateng corner kick.

Accra Lions will next travel to Berekum to face Chelsea on matchday three.