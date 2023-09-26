GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful eyes more clean sheets after MoTM display against Legon Cities

Published on: 26 September 2023
Accra Lions goalkeeper, Daniel Afful has shared his excitement after helping his side to their first win of the season. 

The Black Satellites shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as Accra Lions defeated regional rivals Legon Cities on matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

Afful made some Incredible saves in the game as well as deny Samuel Armah in a one-v-one situation.

"Credit to my teammates, they all did well. It was not only my effort. At a point I realize my teammates were tired and I had to step up," he said.

The talented goalkeeper was named Man of the Match following his dazzling display.

"This is my first clean sheet in the season and I am hoping to keep more. Hopefully, I will do that in our next game," he added.

Evans Botchway scored the only goal of the game from a header after connecting to a Remember Boateng corner kick.

Accra Lions will next travel to Berekum to face Chelsea on matchday three.

