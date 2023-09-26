Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful remains grounded after strong start

Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful is maintaining a humble perspective despite an impressive start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former Right to Dream Academy shot stopper delivered a clean sheet performance as Accra Lions secured a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Evans Botchway scored the lone goal that earned Lions all three points in the match played at their temporary home in Sogakope.

Afful played a crucial role in the victory, making important saves to help his team preserve the clean sheet.

While recognizing his contribution, Afful remained modest and credited his teammates, stating, "Credit to my teammates, they all did well. It was not only my effort. At a point, I realized my teammates were tired and I had to step up."

Afful's outstanding performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade, but he remains focused on the team's goals.

He expressed his desire to continue delivering strong performances and achieving more clean sheets as the season progresses, saying, "This is my first clean sheet of the season, and I am hoping to keep more. Hopefully, I will do that in our next game."