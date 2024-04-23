Accra Lions midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah undergoes successful meniscus repair treatment

Accra Lions midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah has undergone a meniscus repair treatment in Belgrade, Serbia.

The talented Ghanaian player has been sidelined since December 2023, following a brief appearance of 23 minutes in the Lions' match against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Accra Lions officially announced the success of Dzigbah’s surgery on their social media platforms, with club chairman Oliver Koenig emphasising the club's commitment to providing the best possible medical care for its players.

"As a club, we are responsible for providing our players with the best possible medical care. In Emmanuel's case, we were advised by our Ghanaian doctors to seek treatment abroad due to the complexity of the injury. We are very pleased that the surgery went well and that we will see him back on the pitch very soon," Koenig stated.

Dzigbah's performances before his injury have been commendable, with standout displays, including an impressive performance against defending league champions Medeama. This performance earned him his first Man of the Match award of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite the optimism surrounding his performances, the surgery means that Dzigbah will be sidelined until he makes a full recovery.

Looking ahead, Accra Lions are gearing up to face Hearts of Oak in week 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.