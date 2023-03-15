Accra Lions midfielder Hagan Frimpong completes move to Greek club GS Ilioupolis

Accra Lions star, Hagan Frimpong has joined Greek second-tier side GS Ilioupolis.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Greek outfit after an impressive first half to the season in the Ghana Premier League with Accra Lions.

Frimpong provided three assists and scored a goal in 12 matches before leaving for Europe.

"PAE Ilioupoli is pleased to announce the acquisition of international Ghanaian footballer Hagan Frimpong," wrote the club on their official website.

"Heliopolis is strengthening despite the uncertainty prevailing in SL2, investing in the future. We welcome him to our team and wish him a good start,' added the club.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions have confirmed the departure of the skillful midfielder, wishing him the best of luck. He becomes the third Lions player to leave the club in the past week, joining Jacob Mensah and Fredrick Asante.

"Accra Lions Football Club can confirm the departure of midfielder Hagan Frimpong to Greek second-tier side GS Ilioupolis. The 20-year-old Ghana Under-23 international scored 4 goals in 41 Premier League matches for our club. ALFC wishes Hagan the best of luck in this new step in his career!"