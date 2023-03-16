Accra Lions midfielder Hagan Frimpong ready for GS Ilioupolis challenge

Ghanaian midfielder Hagan Frimpong has shared his excitement after completing his move from Accra Lions to Greek side GS Ilioupolis.

The 20-year-old joined the Greek second-tier outfit after an impressive campaign with the Ghana Premier League side.

"New platform, new challenge, new blessings. Thank you all for the love and blessings," he wrote on Facebook.

Frimpong provided three assists and scored a goal in 12 matches before leaving for Europe.

"PAE Ilioupoli is pleased to announce the acquisition of international Ghanaian footballer Hagan Frimpong," wrote the club on their official website.

"Heliopolis is strengthening despite the uncertainty prevailing in SL2, investing in the future. We welcome him to our team and wish him a good start," added the club.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions have confirmed the departure of the skillful midfielder, wishing him the best of luck.

He becomes the third Lions player to leave the club in the past week, joining Jacob Mensah and Fredrick Asante.