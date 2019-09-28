Accra Lions name German Rainer Kraft as new Sporting Director

Division One side Accra Lions have appointed German Rainer Kraft as the club's new Sporting Director.

The 57-year old will be in charge of the club ahead of the upcoming season, and he is expected top apply his expertise to propel the club to the next level.

''We are pleased to announce that Rainer Kraft has been officially appointed to the role of Sporting Director with Accra Lions Football Club," the Club posted in a statement.

"We are delighted that Rainer Kraft will now be responsible for all football operations at the club in cooperation with our Head coach Bruno Ferry."

Kraft holds a UEFA Pro Coaching Licence and will be an added value to our club as well as being functional to the strategies to be undertaken in our growth path.

He previous worked with German Bundesliga sides VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg in various technical positions.