Accra Lions Relegated join Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC in Ghana Premier League drop

Accra Lions have officially been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a crushing 4-0 defeat to newly crowned champions Gold Stars FC on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

The Lions’ top-flight journey came to an end in heartbreaking fashion at the Duns Park in Bibiani, where a rampant Gold Stars side sealed their maiden league title in style. First-half goals from Abdul Farouk Amoaful and Kelvin Oppong set the tone for the champions, before Samuel Kumi and Frank Amankwah completed the rout in the second half.

The loss saw Accra Lions drop to 15th place, confirming their exit from the top tier just a year after an impressive second-place finish in the 2023/24 campaign. It marks a sharp and dramatic decline for a club that had shown such promise only a season ago.

They join Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC as the three relegated clubs this season. Legon Cities had their fate sealed prior to the final round of fixtures and ended their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Dreams FC. Nsoatreman FC, on the other hand, were withdrawn from the league midway through the season, resulting in their automatic relegation.

While Lions bowed out under somber circumstances, the day belonged to Gold Stars FC, who lifted the league trophy for the first time in their history. Their commanding performance underlined a memorable and consistent campaign that saw them edge out Nations FC and Heart of Lions in a tense title race.

The conclusion of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season brought with it a mix of triumph, heartbreak, and historic momentsâ€”none more significant than Gold Stars' crowning glory and Accra Lions’ unexpected fall from grace.