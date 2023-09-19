Accra Lions score big with ONIX as new headline sponsor

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions have unveiled ONIX, the West African region's leading data centre company, as their headline sponsor.

In an exciting partnership, the ONIX logo will take centre stage on the front of Accra Lions' jerseys throughout the season, taking over from last season's headline partner, Integral Sports.

The successful negotiations between the club and ONIX Data Centre, based in Ghana, have solidified this pivotal sponsorship.

In an official statement released by the club, both parties expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration, uniting two of Ghana's most dynamic brands.

Oliver Koenig, Chairman of Accra Lions, conveyed his satisfaction with the agreement, saying, "We are delighted to have signed a deal with Onix as our new main sponsor. We’re really excited to grow this partnership together with a like-minded brand. Onix stands for energy, innovation, and reliability as we aim to do."

Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix Data Centre, underlined the company's deep connection to sports and their unwavering commitment to robust and dependable networks.

He emphasised, "Sport has always been close to our hearts. As a leading data centre, we recognize the value of strong, reliable networks—be they digital or human. That's why we're incredibly proud to sponsor Accra Lions FC."

This partnership not only represents a significant development for Accra Lions but also underscores ONIX's dedication to supporting sports and fostering connectivity within the community.