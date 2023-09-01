Accra Lions sign Black Satellites goalkeeper Daniel Afful

Accra Lions have announced the signing of Ghana U20 goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

The budding shot-stopper joins the Ghana Premier League side from the Right to Dream Academy ahead of the start of the new season.

Afful is one of the best goalkeepers at his age in the country and was part of Ghana's Black Satellites team at the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations.

The 17-year-old was Man of the Match during Ghana's 1-1 draw against Niger.

"Accra Lions have completed the signing of Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper Daniel Afful. The highly talented 17-year-old joins us from Right to Dream Academy. Welcome to Accra Lions, Daniel!,' wrote the club on social media.

Afful becomes Accra Lions' fourth signing following the arrivals of Abdul-Shakun Abubakar, Ali Mohammed and Yahaya Mohammed.

Accra Lions have been preparing ahead of the new season in the capital.