Accra Lions strengthen goalkeeping ranks with signing of Dauda John

Accra Lions FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Dauda John from Susubiribi SC, bolstering their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

The club made the announcement via their social media channels on Saturday, March 2nd, expressing their excitement about the new addition to their squad.

The 6ft 4in goalkeeper joins Accra Lions after impressive performances for Susubiribi SC, where he caught the attention of scouts and coaches alike.

We have the pleasure to announce the signing of Dauda John. The towering goalkeeper, who stands at 6 feet and 4 inches tall, joins us from @susubiribisc.

We have the pleasure to announce the signing of Dauda John. The towering goalkeeper, who stands at 6 feet and 4 inches tall, joins us from @susubiribisc.

Welcome to Accra Lions, Dauda!

His signing represents a strategic move by the club to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks, as they look to mount a strong challenge in the Ghana Premier League.

Dauda John is known for his exceptional reflexes, agility, and shot-stopping ability, which makes him an excellent addition to the Accra Lions squad.

With his signature, the team looks set to solidify their defence and provide stiff competition for places in the starting line-up.