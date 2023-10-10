Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko blames lack of concentration for ‘painful’ Kotoko defeat

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has attributed their defeat to Asante Kotoko on Monday, October 9 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium to lack of concentration.

Lions exhibited fluidity and determination in the game but a last gasp goal by Kotoko broke their hearts.

Kalo Ouattra’s bullet header on 98 minutes when he met Sherrif’s pin point cross ensured that the hosts recorded their first defeat of the season.

“Very painful. I mean a lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better and fair result based on how the two teams played but I mean this is football. One lack of concentration cost you three points. It’s painful,” Tanko told StarTimes at full time.

Accra Lions will clash with city rivals, Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

