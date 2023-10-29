GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko confident of victory in next match

Published on: 29 October 2023
Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko confident of victory in next match
Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions coach, Ibrahim Tanko is hopeful that his side will pick all three points when they host Heart of Lions for their next premier league match.

Lions occupy 16th position on the league standings after registering just one win from their seven matches. They have not won in their last five but Tanko is optimistic they can turn things around with a win when Heart of Lions visit on matchday 8.

He told StarTimes after their 1-1 draw with Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani on Friday: “These are young team. They will make a mistake. We are encouraging them to do that. We hope that in the next game we will take the 3 points at home.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

