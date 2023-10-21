Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko hopes his team doesn’t repeat mistakes in RTU defeat

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has wished that his side do not repeat the mistakes they made in their 3-1 defeat to RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, October 20 2023.

RTU’s job was made easier by an error-strewn Lions display despite the hosts enjoying majority of ball possession. Tanko’s side fell behind just 6 minutes into the game after Man of The Match Baba Kushibo capitalized on some hesitant defending by Lions to open the scoring for RTU.

Another poor clearance by Lions goalie Daniel Afful led to the visitors’ second goal through Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli on 14 minutes.

After recess, Abdul Rahman Ali halved the deficit for Lions on 57 minutes but The Pride of the North restored their two-goal lead after Afful failed to gather a strike on first attempt which Abdul Aziz pounced on to net RTU’s third.

Tanko has admitted that mistakes are to be expected from his young side but hopes these errors are not repeated.

He told StarTimes at full time: “As I said we have to keep working. We have a young team. They can make mistakes but I mean I hope that the mistake they make is not old mistake. They can make a new mistake and correct it."

Lions are in 13th position on the league standings with 5 points and their next league match is away to Bofoakwa Tano.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante