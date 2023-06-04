Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko praises performance of players in 'painful' Kotoko defeat

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has lauded the performance of his team in their 0-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko despite admitting it is hurting.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's header for The Porcupine Warriors on 22 minutes was the difference when both teams locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in their penultimate match for the season.

Lions put up a spirited fight as they searched for an equalizer but the defending champions held on to that solitary goal to secure all three points.

"I mean, very disappointed and very painful defeat but I am proud of the boys with the performance of the day. We still have a chance. We have a game to play so definitely we are going to to work on it and see what will happen," Tanko told StarTimes after full time.

Lions are currently 10th on the league standings with 44 points but could be overtaken by clubs that play later on Sunday which drags them into the relegation mire on the final day of the season.

By Suleman Asante