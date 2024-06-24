Accra Lions to offload players ahead of 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has indicated that the club could see several player departures ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, following their impressive performance in the recently concluded campaign.

The Lions finished second in the league, trailing behind eventual champions Samartex by 10 points.

Despite the successful season, Tanko revealed in an interview with Kessben FM, that the team might lose four to five players before the next season kicks off.

"We know what we are capable of. We know what we can do and what we can’t do. We are not a club that keeps players for years. We may lose four or five players before next season," Tanko stated.

Tanko also took the opportunity to congratulate the entire team for their commendable performance throughout the season.

"It was a very tough season, but to finish second with this young squad tells you there is something good about this team. I will congratulate the team and all the management of Accra Lions. I think the season has been good for us," he added.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the potential loss of key players poses a challenge. However, Accra Lions' strong finish this season suggests they have a solid foundation to build upon, even amidst the anticipated roster changes.