Accra Lions U-18 conclude European tour with commanding 5-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade

Accra Lions U-18 team displayed an impressive performance, securing a resounding 5-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in an exciting friendly match to bring to an end their European tour.

Dominic Amponsah was yet again a key player for the team as he continued his scoring run with a well-deserved brace in the first half setting the tone for a match characterised with brilliant goals.

His teammates David Oduro, Baba Salifu Apiiga and Stephen Narh added to the tally to seal a remarkable victory for the Ghanaian-based club which had begun an impactful tour in Europe a few days ago sealing the victory.

This result follows a superb showing by the Accra Lions Academy in their previous game as they secured an impressive 3-0 victory over the U-19 side of Serbian top-flight club Cukaricki in a thrilling friendly match on Tuesday.

That match also saw the talented forward Dominic Amponsah, who dazzled with his skill and precision, netting two crucial goals for the Ghanaian contingent before substitute Karim Salifu sealed the emphatic win with a great finish.

Beyond the realm of sports, this tour encompasses a multitude of objectives for the Accra Lions Academy. It functions as a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the club's global recognition and forging valuable collaborations. Additionally, it affords young talents from Ghana a chance to delve into the fiercely competitive European football arena.

The team are expected to return to Ghana with a lot of benefits in various facets of the game.