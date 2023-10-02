Accra Lions U18 team hold first training in Serbia ahead of Red Star Belgrade and Cukaricki friendlies

The U18 team of Accra Lions have began training ahead of their friendlies with Serbian clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Cukaricki FC.

The players led by the youth team coaches held their first session on Sunday and will continue the exercise on Monday.

Accra Lions will first engage the U18's of Serbian champions, Red Star Belgrade, before taking on Cukaricki in the second game.

The Serbian tour is expected to help build the experience of the talented youngsters as they continue their development with the Accra-based club.

The team left Ghana on Friday and will play both games this week before returning to the country.

Evans Botchway, Daniel Awuni and Dominic Amponsah who have established themselves with the first team also made the trip to Belgrade.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions are enjoying a fine start to the season and remain one of the unbeaten teams in the Ghana Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

Accra Lions will host Asante Kotoko on Friday on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier league.