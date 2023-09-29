Accra Lions U18 travel to Serbia for friendlies against top clubs

The U18 team of Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions, have left Accra for Belgrade ahead of the international friendlies against Serbian clubs.

Accra Lions will face the U18 team of Red Star Belgrade and Cukaricki as part of their tour of Europe.

The team left Accra on Friday, and are expected in Belgrade later in the day before arrangement for the two matches next week.

The players will hold a couple of training sessions as they continue preparations for the matches.

Winger Daniel Awuni, who is also a part of the first team, travelled with the squad and will be expected to help the side with his experience.

Accra Lions are one of the fastest growing clubs in Ghana and currently sit top of the Premier League.

The team struck a partnership with former Germany international and World Cup winner Lothar Mathaus last season, as part of their continues effort to make the club one of the best in the country.

The U18 team also serve as a feeder side for the first team.