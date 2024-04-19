Accra Lions winger Evans Botchway joins Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna

Accra Lions winger, Evans Botchway, has joined Swedish topflight side IF Brommapojkarna.

The 18-year-old joins Brommapojkarna on a permanent deal following his blistering performances for the Ghana Premier League side.

Botchway joined the first team of Lions in 2023, going on to make 19 appearances, scoring two goals for the club in the top tier.

The talented teen's pace and dribbling skills made him one of the most feared wingers in the league as he tore apart defences with his display.

"What stands out is of course his speed, everyone can see it, but he has several fine offensive qualities that we will benefit from in the long term," said Philip Berglund, the club's Sports Manager. "Now he will have time to land and acclimatize in our environment," he added.

Botchway made three appearances for Ghana's U20 team, scoring two goals for the Black Satellites. He, however, missed the African Games because of his move to the European club.

This season he made three appearances for Accra before leaving to continue his career in Europe.