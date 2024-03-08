Accra set to host spectacular 13th African Games opening ceremony

The 13th African Games are set to begin in Accra, Ghana, with a spectacular opening ceremony that promises to capture the essence of Ghanaian culture and the spirit of unity and sportsmanship that defines the continental sporting event.

Scheduled to take place on March 8, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium, the ceremony will be attended by high-profile guests, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (HHS) at the African Union Commission Ambassador Minata SAMATE CESSOUMA.

The ceremony will feature a range of cultural performances, including traditional dances by the National Dance Ensemble, which will showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage. The symbolic handover of the AU flag to the government of Ghana will also take place during the ceremony, signifying the country's readiness to host the prestigious event.

One of the highlights of the ceremony will be the parade of nations, where athletes from participating countries will march onto the field dressed in their national attire, representing their countries with pride and unity.

The ceremonial lighting of the African Games torch will follow, marking the beginning of an exciting display of athletic prowess and determination.

Distinguished speakers, including President Akufo-Addo and Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, will deliver welcome speeches emphasizing the importance of the African Games in fostering unity, solidarity, and progress throughout the continent.

As the night unfolds, the audience will be treated to a stunning display of fireworks, accompanied by musical performances from some of Ghana's finest musicians, including highlife legends Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, and contemporary stars Shatta Wale and King Promise. South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela will also grace the stage, adding to the festive atmosphere.

With over 3,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, including qualifiers for the Paris Olympics in 2024, the 13th African Games promise to be an unforgettable experience that showcases Ghana's excellence and resilience.

The games will run from March 8 to 22, 2024, and will be broadcast live to a global audience, ensuring that the spirit of Pan-African celebration and triumph reaches every corner of the world.