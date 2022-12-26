Accra Sports Stadium left in terrible state after Freedom Wave Concert

The Accra Sports Stadium has been left in an unplayable state after the Freedom Wave Concert held by musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal on Christmas day.

Thousands of music lovers thronged the national stadium for the event which lasted the entire night.

Many fans entered the inner-perimeter as they try to get close to the performances by the various artists, leaving the surface of the pitch totally unrecognizable.

The Freedom Wave Concert is the second event held at the Accra Sports Stadium in the festive period.

The National Sports Authority has forced clubs who play their games in Accra to find new venues for their home games. Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Great Olympics have had to do with makeshift venues.

The El Wak stadium is also unavailable as it is been prepared for the Afrochella Concert later this week, forcing Legon Cities to find an alternative venue.

The Ghana Premier League resumed on December 20, 2022 after the World Cup break.