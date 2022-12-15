Accra Sports Stadium pitch damaged after Wizkid concert, GPL games relocated

The Accra Sports Stadium will not be able to host games when the Ghana Premier League resumes next week, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The pitch has been damaged following last weekend’s concert held at the venue which was supposed to be headlined by Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

Pictures circulating on social media reveals how badly the pitch has been damaged after the event.

According to sources, Monday’s match between Samartex and Accra Lions has been moved to Sogakope WAFA Park.

Premier League clubs using the Accra Sports Stadium will have to move their home games to other venues until the pitch is fixed.

Hearts of Oak will be moving their home games to the Cape Coast Stadium, but it’s unclear where Great Olympics and Accra Lions will play until after December.

The Accra Sports Stadium has been booked for concerts as we enter into the Christmas break.

