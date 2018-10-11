Accra Sports Stadium pitch ready for AWCON 2018

The Accra Sports Stadium pitch is ready for the Africa Women Cup of Nations to be hosted in the country.

The stadium, which is being renovated for the competition is almost done but the playing surface is 100% completed for the games.

The other venue for the tournament, the Cape Coast stadium is also in great shape for the 11th edition of the Women's Cup of nations.

Ghana is hosting seven other countries from November 17th to December first for Africa's Women's biggest football event.

The team has been preparing for the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence after ending their nationwide tour.

The Black Queens also played a couple of low key friendlies and are expected to engage in an international friendly before the competition starts next month.

The winner of the tournament together with the second and third place teams will qualify for the Women's World Cup in France next year.