The Accra Sports Stadium is set to host Ghana's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chad on March 17, 2025.

This matchday five encounter marks a significant shift in Ghana's home venue selection, as the stadium reclaims its status as the primary location for international matches.

According to Joy Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has opted not to submit alternative facilities for inspection by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This decision comes in the wake of CAF's withdrawal of approval for other key stadiums in the country, including the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Accra Sports Stadium's resurgence as Ghana's preferred venue follows a period of extensive renovations and maintenance.

After hosting Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Niger in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier in November 2025, the stadium underwent a three-month closure.

During this time, the National Sports Authority (NSA) collaborated with Green Grass Technology to significantly improve the pitch condition.

The NSA's swift action in addressing facility issues, including pitch restoration and upgrades to internal amenities, has been crucial in securing CAF's conditional approval for hosting international matches.

The decision to use the Accra Sports Stadium comes after years of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium being the preferred home for the Black Stars.

However, CAF's rejection of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in September 2024, citing "technical infractions including an unsuitable playing field," necessitated this change.