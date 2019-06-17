Accra Sports Stadium to host Tier I Special Competition final between Kotoko and Karela on Sunday

The final of the Tier I Special Competition between Asante Kotoko and Karela United will be played on Sunday, 23 June, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''The final of the NC Special Competition tier one between Kotoko and Karela United will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00PM,'' spokesperson of the competition Kennedy Boakye Ansah told Takoradi-based Kingdom FM.

Asante Kotoko reached the final after securing a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over rivals Hearts of Oak in the derby clash.

Both teams tied 1-1 in regulation time.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Karela United beat AshantiGold 1-0 in a shock result.

The winner of the final will represent Ghana in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.