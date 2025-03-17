Accra Sports Stadium to undergo further renovation after Chad clash

The Accra Sports Stadium will undergo additional renovations after the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Ghana and Chad.

This is according to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams.

Speaking on TV3 Sports Station on Monday, March 17, the Minister argued that closing the Stadium for renovation is important to bring it up to standard.

“I think after this game, we have to close the Accra Sports Stadium to refurbish it and bring it up to standard. The stadium has been left in a bad state. We have worked on the pitch, and the coach is satisfied with it. We have also fixed the sanitary areas, dressing rooms, and air-conditioning,” Mr. Kofi Adams said.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21. The game will be a Group I contest in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are keen on winning the game to increase their chances of qualifying for next year’s global tournament.