"Accra taught me a lot"- Jordan Ayew opens up on growing up in Ghana

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has revealed that he learnt a lot growing up in Accra.

The 31-year-old was born in France, but grew up in the capital of Ghana, where his father, the legendary Abedi Pele lives.

According to Ayew, his upbringing taught him to be disciplined and humble and these qualities have shaped his life.

"I grew up with my grandparents. I can't speak highly enough of Accra. It's home for me, and I learned a lot of things - the basics in life: being disciplined and humble,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"You get advice from your family, but also from people in the neighbourhood. They would tell me when I was not doing the right thing. It's a different mentality compared to Europe.

"It's helped shape who I am today. These are the people who started with me from the bottom, my real friends, and I always love going back to see them."

Ayew returned to France at a young age, where he started his football career with Marseille. He later moved to England, playing for Swansea and Crystal Palace.