ACF Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng sings 'unstoppable' Chiesa praises

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praises on ACF Fiorentina live-wire Federico Chiesa after training with the Italy international at his new club.

Boateng joined the Viola on a two-year contract from US Sassuolo in a deal worth€ 1 million.

The 32-year-old is expected to lead the side's project under new owners Rocco Commisso after being handed the iconic number 10. shirt at the club.

The former AC Milan ace is likely to partner Federico Chiesa in attack for the Stadio Artemio Franchi outfit in the coming season.

Boateng has taken time to eulogize the youngster after having a first taste of him at the club's training.

“Everyone said Chiesa was really talented and seeing him as an opponent, you might not realise quite how strong he is. When you’re in training with him, I have to say, he’s pretty unstoppable. We get along well both on and off the field.

“Dusan Vlahovic is very talented indeed and reminds me of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I don’t think he realises how good he is and I want him to believe in himself, because he can change games.

“If there’s something I do not lack, it’s character. I want to take on as much responsibility as possible, so I can take the pressure off the others. I’ve done a lot in my life that I’m not proud of, but I’m more mature now and can pass on my experience.”