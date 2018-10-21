Acquah and Chibsah feature in Frosinone-Empoli thriller

Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Afriyie Acquah played full throttle as Frosinone drew 3-3 with Empoli in the Italian serie A on Sunday.

Afriyie, who was making his first start since returning from injury was impressive in the heart of midfield for the new comers.

Raman Chibsah was a steel for Frosinone in the middle and had an interesting battle with compatriot Afriyie Acquah.

Matias Silvestre scored an own goal to hand the home side Frosinone the lead just 8 minutes into the game.

But Miha Zajc pulled level for Empoli with a fine strike in the 32nd minute before Matias Silvestre salvaged himself by putting the away side in the lead three minutes after the break.

Daniel Ciofani the grabbed a brace as Frosinone regained control of the game.

However, with ten minutes to end the game Salih Ucan level for Empoli as the game ended in a six goal thriller.