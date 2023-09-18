Actor Yaw Dabo reveals brother-in-law connection with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Prominent Ghanaian actor and owner of the Dabo Football Academy, Yaw Dabo, has revealed Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is his brother-in-law.

Dabo disclosed this familial connection, highlighting the strong bond he shares with Ati-Zigi, who is based in Sweden.

"Lawrence Ati-Zigi is my in-law. He's married to my sister, and he is aware. If he jokes, I will reveal the identity of his wife," Yaw Dabo disclosed during an interview on the YouTube platform hosted by Saddick Adams.

Known for his acclaimed acting career, Yaw Dabo has ventured into football with the establishment of the Dabo Football Academy. This Division Two side, located in the Ashanti Region, has been steadily making progress under Dabo's guidance, and he exudes confidence in the team's potential to become a dominant force in Ghanaian football.

Dabo sees the academy as a means of giving back to society and helping to uncover and nurture talents for the country. He expressed his vision, stating, "I have the Dabo Soccer Academy because we have to support others. That's my dream because when you get money, you have to give it to somebody because everybody needs help."

He further explained, "A lot of good players are in the academy and go to school. I have workers, coaches, and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy."

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars, has been instrumental in his role. He assumed this position ahead of the 2022 World Cup due to injuries to Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, who were the first and second choices, respectively. Ati-Zigi plays for the Swedish club St. Gallen, having joined the team in 2020.