Actress Yvonne Okoro rewards Black Queens with US$ 500 after WAFU opening win

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro surprised the Black Queens with a US$ 500 donation after beating Senegal 2-0 in their opening WAFU Zone B Women's Cup of Nations.

Okoro was inside the Stade Robert Champroux.

Speaking to a member of the Black Queens media officers Ayishatu Zakaria Ali ,the screen goddess revealed: ''I made a promise of giving the entire team $ 10,000 should they reach the semifinals stage of on going competition but after witnessing his beautiful exhibition of football and talent, I have decided to give them US$ 500 for drinks for winning this game

''Watching them today I feel so proud and I have decided to give them my money to motivate them because I realize everything football in this country is all about Men but these ladies are doing so much more than the men but we don’t encourage and support them enough .

''This is my way of showing my support to the team and motive to know that there’s more for them. In this era of women empowerment and equality, this is my way of helping and hopefully others will come on board.''

After a scoreless first half in Abidjan, Evelyn Badu of Hasaacas Ladies gave the Black Queens the first goal before substitute Mukarama Abdulai who came on 10th minutes to the end of the game made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Hasaacas Ladies playmaker,Janet Egyir who won the tournament's best player award last year, took the player of the match prize for her good showing.

Earlier, hosts Cote d'Ivoire defeated Togo 5-0 courtesy of goals from Tokploledo Rolande, Diakite Binta, Cuosso Eperance, Ange N'Guessan and Kouadio Adjouna in the tournament's opener.

As it stands, the Ivorians top the Group A log with three-goal advantage over second-placed Ghana, while pointless Senegal and Togo are third and fourth.

Ghana will hope to confirm their semi-final place when they face Togo on Friday at 6:30pm while Senegal will face Cote d'Ivoire on the same day at 3:30pm

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali