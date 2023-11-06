GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ada Assurance BSC clinches 2022/23 Beach Soccer Premier League title

Published on: 06 November 2023
Ada Assurance BSC clinches 2022/23 Beach Soccer Premier League title
Ada Assurance BSC

In a thrilling finale at the Keta Emancipation Beach Resort on Sunday, November 5, 2023, Ada Assurance BSC secured victory over Cheetah BSC to claim the 2022/23 Beach Soccer Premier League championship.

The championship match, which saw the Zone B winners in action, ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw at full time, leading to a penalty shootout. Ada Assurance BSC emerged triumphant, winning 6-5 on penalties, and were subsequently crowned as the league champions.

Prior to the final showdown, the third-place playoff featured Keta Sunset Sports BSC and Layoca BSC, with Keta Sunset Sports BSC clinching the third-place spot.

The post-match ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished individuals, including GFA Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel Noel and Volta Region Regional FA Chairman Daniel Agbogah. They awarded medals to the players and officials of the league winners, as well as the first and second runners-up.

Furthermore, the outstanding players who had showcased exceptional skills and dedication throughout the season were also recognized and awarded for their outstanding contributions to the league.

Ada Assurance BSC's victory marked a memorable conclusion to an action-packed season of beach soccer, with teams showcasing their talent and determination in pursuit of the coveted championship title.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more