Adabraka Elders wins Betwinner Accra West District Division 3 Middle League final

The thrilling conclusion of the Betwinner Accra West District Division Three Middle League took place last Saturday, as Adabraka Elders delivered an impressive 4-0 victory over Abor Arsenal at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.

Adabraka Elders wasted no time in asserting their dominance, securing two goals in the first half. Abor Arsenal struggled to contain the relentless attacking threats posed by Elders, resulting in a doubled lead for their opponents.

Richard Nai, the coach of Adabraka Elders, couldn't contain his joy after the final whistle, as his team secured promotion to the Division Two league. He expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and outlined their ambitions for the upcoming season, stating, "I'm more than happy. In fact, I'm over the moon. This is our third attempt after failing on two occasions. Our ambition going into Division Two is to establish ourselves in the league. We will strengthen our squad in key areas to enhance our game."

Captain Charles Nii Lante echoed the coach's sentiments, emphasizing their determination to stay competitive in Division Two. He said, "We have a very good coach who holds an A license, so I believe next season we can even qualify for the middle league in Division Two. We have a very young squad."

Former GFA Vice President Fred Papoe presented the trophy to the victorious Adabraka Elders and commended the performance of both teams. He remarked, "It was an interesting game. We witnessed young and raw talent displaying their skills and demonstrating commitment on the field. Congratulations to Adabraka Elders for emerging as champions, and better luck to Abor Arsenal, who put up a good fight. Overall, I must say the district football association has done exceptionally well. It has been a wonderful competition from the very beginning, and the fans were fantastic."

Papoe also expressed his confidence in the future of Ghanaian football, stating, "There is no question about the future of Ghana football. I was truly impressed. Right from the first minute, the kind of talent and skills exhibited by the boys was excellent. It is a challenge for us in sports administration and management to nurture these talents and ensure they progress to the level we desire."

Farouk Zakari, Chairman of the Accra West District Football Association, commended his team and expressed gratitude to the league's sponsor, Betwinner, for their support. He urged other companies to invest in grassroots football, recognizing the potential of these players to represent the Black Stars in the future.

Betwinner, the title sponsor of the middle league, rewarded fans with exciting prizes through their lucky dip draw. Lucky spectators had the opportunity to win mobile phones, fans, kettles, flat-screen televisions, and other merchandise.

The Betwinner Accra West District Division Three Middle League spanned four days and featured clubs such as Sea Eagles, Taking Over FC Kengid, King Legends, KM Sporting, and Accra Rockets. Emmanuel Anabah emerged as the division's top scorer with an impressive tally of 20 goals.