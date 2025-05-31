Addo: Visa issues disrupt Black Stars squad ahead of Trinidad Clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed that visa complications affected the team’s preparations for the Unity Cup in London.

Addo disclosed that several players could not secure visas in time for the friendly against Nigeria, resulting in a smaller squad than initially planned. “We ended up in the last game with just 17 players out of the 24 I invited,” Addo said.

The challenges included delays in travel documentation, particularly for players based outside the United Kingdom.

Among them was Italy-based youngster Ibrahim Sulemana, who only joined the team a day before the Trinidad match due to visa issues. Addo lamented the impact on team cohesion and planning. “It’s really difficult to get a UK visa, even for national team players,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Addo praised the players who made the trip and said they remained committed to finishing the Unity Cup positively.

He added that the Ghana Football Association would look into improving logistics in future to avoid similar problems. “It’s something we’ll need to solve. It affects our performance,” he noted.