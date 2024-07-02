Adebayor backs Serhou Guirassy for 2024 CAF Player of the Year over Kudus and Osimhen

Former Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has tipped Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, ahead of Ghana's Mohammed Kudus and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Despite Kudus' impressive debut season with West Ham, Adebayor believes Guirassy is the most deserving candidate for the prestigious accolade.

Guirassy, who had an exceptional season with VfB Stuttgart, emerged as one of the leading candidates for the award after an outstanding performance in the Bundesliga.

The French-born Guinean striker secured second place in the Bundesliga Golden Boot race, narrowly trailing behind the prolific Harry Kane. Guirassy showcased his exceptional talent throughout the 2023/24 campaign by scoring 28 goals and providing 2 assists in 28 league matches.

Adebayor, who won the CAF Player of the Year award in 2008, firmly supports Guirassy’s candidacy. “Of course [he deserves to win],” Adebayor told Afrik-Foot.

“He had an extraordinary season with Stuttgart, he is a striker who scored a lot. He will be one of the contenders, that's for sure, especially since Salah has not scored as much, and Victor Osimhen did not have the same season as the year of the title. It's open this year. If it's Guirassy, it will be well deserved.”

As the football world anticipates the announcement of the CAF Player of the Year, Adebayor's endorsement adds significant weight to Guirassy's chances of clinching the award.