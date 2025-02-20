'Adequate security measures in place to guard against hooliganism during FA Cup games' - Wilson Arthur

Chairman of the Ghana FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has assured fans and stakeholders that robust security arrangements will be in place for the upcoming Round of 16 matches this weekend.

His statement comes in the wake of rising concerns over recent instances of hooliganism in Ghana football, including the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw “Pooley” Frimpong.

A referee was also attacked during a Division One League game between Elimina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

The Round of 16 kicks off on Friday, February 21, at the Tuba Astro Turf as Division One side Attram De Visser faces Ghana Premier League team Bibiani Gold Stars.

Other fixtures, featuring notable clubs such as Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Young Apostles, and Bechem United, are scheduled for February 22 and 23.

Addressing fears of violence, Arthur stated on ChannelOne TV, “Adequate security measures have been put in place, clubs are on high alert.

"What I pray will not happen is for us to entertain these fears. There is nothing to be afraid of; the teams have prepared very well, they’ve trained very well."

Defending champions Nsoatreman, at the heart of the hooliganism conversation, will not feature in this round after they eliminated by Young Apostles.

However, Asante Kotoko’s fixture against Sekondi XI Wise FC has been postponed as the club has temporarily withdrawn from competitive matches while investigations into Pooley’s death continue.