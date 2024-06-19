Adisadel Youth SC, owned by Rashid Sumaila, secure promotion to Division Two League

Cape Coast-based Adisadel Youth Sporting Club, owned by former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Rashid Sumaila, has secured promotion to the Division Two League.

The club achieved this milestone by finishing at the top of the standings in the recently concluded Division Three Middle League.

Adisadel Youth SC showcased a strong performance throughout the Middle League campaign, recording three wins and one defeat.

Their outstanding efforts have earned them a spot in the 2024/25 Central Region Division Two League, where they will compete at a higher level next season.

Rashid Sumaila, who established the club last year, follows in the footsteps of other retired Ghanaian footballers like Nii Odartey Lamptey, Godwin Attram, and Awudu Issaka, who have also set up clubs to nurture and develop talent in the country. Sumaila's initiative has paid off remarkably within just a year, leading Adisadel Youth SC to a significant milestone with their promotion.

Sumaila, who began his career with Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs, later played for Asante Kotoko before embarking on various international football experiences.

His vision to give back to the community and foster young talents has started to bear fruit with the success of Adisadel Youth SC.

As the club prepares for the challenges of Division Two, Sumaila's influence and experience will undoubtedly play a crucial role in guiding the team to further accomplishments. Meanwhile, the former defender is also considering a return to the field as he evaluates his options.

This promotion marks a new chapter for Adisadel Youth SC, promising exciting prospects for both the club and the young talents it aims to develop.