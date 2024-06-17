Adisadel Youth SC: Rashid Sumaila's team competing Division Two promotion

Cape Coast-based Adisadel Youth Sporting Club, owned by former Black Stars and Kotoko player Rashid Sumaila, is battling for promotion from the Division Three League.

The club is currently competing in the Division Three League Middle League, aiming to secure a spot in Division Two, Ghana's third tier.

Sumaila, who recently returned to Ghana, is hoping the team achieves their goal of getting higher up ladder of local football in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old, who started his career with traditional Ghanaian clubs, is determined to finish his football journey where it began. Despite a series of injuries that prevented him from fulfilling his potential, Sumaila has expressed a strong desire to contribute to the local football scene. In January, he announced his intention to sign with a local club to conclude his career.

In an interview with ghanasportspage.com, Sumaila revealed that he owns two clubs. He stated, "I started in Ghana, and of course, I want to end it here, give back, and play for them. I have two clubs. I played for Great Astronomers at Colts, Venomous Vipers, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Asante Kotoko before moving outside."

Sumaila hinted at a possible return to Ebusua Dwarfs or Asante Kotoko, the clubs he played for before moving to Europe. His commitment to nurturing local talent and giving back to the football community underscores his dedication to the sport in Ghana.

As Adisadel Youth SC fights for promotion, Sumaila's experience and leadership are expected to be invaluable assets in their quest to advance to Division Two.